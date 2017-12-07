Tucker Clarke and Seventh Day Adventist into the Grand Finals

Tucker Clarke and Seventh Day Adventist Primary School Football Teams took different roads but ultimately the same destination when they secured the right to play the National Bank Primary School football championship. Both teams set up the Friday 8th December engagement winning their semifinal match up.

In game one of the semifinals, Tucker Clarke Primary narrowly edged St. Paul’s Primary 3-2. The score was leveled 1-1 at halftime. Tucker Clarke secured the victory scoring 2 goals within the final 3 minutes before the end.

Goal scorers:

Tucker Clarke-Cleondre Vanterpool 2 and Vyhonrai Francis 1

St. Paul’s Primary- Kaibol Tyson and Kevroy Nolan had one each.

Match 2

Seventh Day Adventist booked their first finals ticket easing pass a very competitive Deane Glasford Primary 6-2. At halftime the score was 5-1.

Goal scorers:

Seventh Day Adventist- Devaughn Mills 2 goals, Quiah Henry-Thomas 2 goals, Treson Liburd and Jaleek Liburd one each

Deane Glasford Primary – Kevin Simmonds and Renardo Madurie one goals each.

Upcoming matches on Friday 8th December, 2017 at Warner Park

3:30pm – 3rd and 4th place match – St. Paul’s Primary vs Deane Glasford Primary

4:30pm – The Finals – Tucker Clarke Primary vs Seventh Day Adventist