Tuckett’s Half Century In Vain as Barbados Under 15’s Beat Leeward’s Under 15

By:Curtis Morton
Carlon Tuckett scored a cultured half century, for the Leeward Islands under 15 team, in the ongoing WICB under 15 regional tournament, but it was not enough to overhaul a challenging total made by their Bajan counterparts.
Barbados batted fist and scored an imposing 192 for 7 from their allotted overs, with Rivaldo Clarke scoring a fine 76.
However, the Leewards responded stoutly, led by Tuckett but they fell short by all of 35 runs.
Summarized scores: 192 for 7: Rivaldo Clarke 76; Jacob Bethel 29;
Kenny Sutton 2 for 23; Jaylen Francis 2 for 26;
Leewards 157 all out: Carlon Tuckett 54; Rasheed Henry 37
Rivaldo Clarke 6 for 28; Renacko Belgrave 2 for 23
Barbados Under-15s won by 35 runs