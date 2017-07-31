Tuckett’s Half Century In Vain as Barbados Under 15’s Beat Leeward’s Under 15

By:Curtis Morton

Carlon Tuckett scored a cultured half century, for the Leeward Islands under 15 team, in the ongoing WICB under 15 regional tournament, but it was not enough to overhaul a challenging total made by their Bajan counterparts.

Barbados batted fist and scored an imposing 192 for 7 from their allotted overs, with Rivaldo Clarke scoring a fine 76.

However, the Leewards responded stoutly, led by Tuckett but they fell short by all of 35 runs.

Summarized scores: 192 for 7: Rivaldo Clarke 76; Jacob Bethel 29;

Kenny Sutton 2 for 23; Jaylen Francis 2 for 26;

Leewards 157 all out: Carlon Tuckett 54; Rasheed Henry 37

Rivaldo Clarke 6 for 28; Renacko Belgrave 2 for 23

Barbados Under-15s won by 35 runs