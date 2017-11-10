Two Charged Following Major Drug Bust

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 09, 2017 (RSCNPF): Members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force discovered large quantities of drugs during an operation at Buckleys Estate on October 08, 2017.

Two search warrants were executed on two separate premises; that of Steadman “Jah Tutts” Adams and of his son, Kwesi Adams. Both were found with large quantities of marijuana and arrested. Also found in Kwesi Adams’ house was EC$15,280 and US$1,387.

Steadman Adams and Kwesi Adams have both been charged for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply. Steadman Adams will be given an additional charge of Cultivation as 257 plants were found on his roof. They were being grown in makeshift pots. Another person, who lives in the same dwelling as Kwesi Adams, was also arrested and is in police custody.