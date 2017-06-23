Two Charged for Roles in Recent Incidents

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 23, 2017 (RSCNPF): Two persons taken into custody for recent crimes were formally charged and cautioned on Friday (June 23).

Charged are Calvin Dore, a seventy four (74) male resident of Buckley’s Housing Development was arrested and charged with the offence of Wounding With intent, stemming from a stabbing incident which occurred on Tuesday (June 20) in the Buckley’s Housing Development. He was taken into custody on (June 20).

Also charged is Curtis Isaac of McKnight. He was charged with offence of Building Breaking and Larceny which occurred sometime between Sunday/Monday (June 18-19) at Kings Pavilion Supermarket.

The Police reminds the community that they can share information regarding Crime and Criminal Activity by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on their Smartphone. Today we can make a difference.