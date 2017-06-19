Two Charged With Murder of Leanna Napoleon; Third Suspect Being Sought

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 19, (RSCNPF): Two suspects taken into custody on suspicion of the murder of Leanna Napoleon have been arrested, formally charged and cautioned.

Arrested and charged are Brandon Lee Wells, a nineteen (19) year old male resident of Bucklely’s Housing Development and Travien Liddie, an eighteen (18) year old male resident of St. Johnson’s Village.

Both have been charged with the offence of Murder and were charged on Saturday (June 17) and Monday (June 19) respectively.

A warrant in the first instance is in existence for Ivan “Chinyman” Phillip, the third suspect who is not yet in custody. He is a nineteen (19) year old male resident of Shadwell. He too will be charged with the offence of Murder.

Leanna Napoleon was reported missing after last being seen on Monday (May 08), 2017. Her body was discovered on Wednesday (June 14) in Olivees.

Head of the Crime Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Andre Mitchell said, “I want to commend all the investigators on this case, the volunteers who assisted with the searches and the community for sharing what information they may have had.” He added, “we followed every lead, the outcome was not what we hoped for, but the discovery gives the family and friends a starting point for healing.”

ACP Mitchell encouraged the public to please refrain from the temptation of sharing rumours. “The Police will be forthcoming with the information we can provide in due course,” he said.