Two Found Guilty At Retrial for July 2010 Robbery In Half Way Tree

Police Media Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 21, 2017 (RSCNPF): Phillip Jones and Jervain Rawlins of Carty Pasture, Tabernacle were found guilty on retrial at the High Court on two counts of Robbery and guilty of Assault with intent to commit Robbery on Thursday (July 20).

The charges faced by both stemmed from a July 2010 incident in a village shop in Half Way Tree where duo robbed employees of a wholesale business of a large sum of cash and assaulted a customer of the village shop with the intent to rob him.

They made their escape by a vehicle which was trailed and intercepted by two Officers who arrested them.

They were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison and will be sentenced in September.

Superintendent Diane Mills, of the Crime Directorate wishes to highly commend the investigators involved in the case for their quick response, common sense approach, keen observation skills and bravery which altogether led to the capture and successful prosecution of the convicts.