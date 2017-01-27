The Charlestown Secondary School and the Gingerland Secondary School were recipients of a full cricket gear kit each, on Thursday 26th January.

The brief presentation which was chaired by Director of sports, Mr. Jamir Claxton, was held at the Youth and Sports Department.

Claxton in his opening remarks, thanked Miss Angela Williams who had procured the equipment, through her contacts in the UK.

He also pointed out that the 2017 edition of the inter High Schools Cricket tournament will commence shortly and noted that the new gear will only enhance the development of the game at the two schools.

He wished both schools every success in the upcoming tournament and other tournaments which they will participate in during the year.

Miss Angela Williams who handed over the equipment to the representatives of the two schools, indicated that even though she is no longer a member of the Nevis Cricket Association, she is still very much interested in the development of the cricketers on the island. She pledged her continued support and encouragement of the young players.

Collecting the gear kit on behalf of the Gingerland Secondary School were Lemuel Pemberton and Melba Newton, while Mr. Kelvin Fraser collected on behalf of the Charlestown Secondary School.