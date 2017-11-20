TWO SERIOUS ACCIDENTS, one road FATALITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 19, 2017 (RSCNPF): Two serious accidents early Saturday (November 18) morning left one person dead and two others injured.

At about 1:40a.m. a traffic accident occurred along Wellington Road in the vicinity of Flow’s grounds. It involved a male pedestrian, Mark Hodge of Sandy Point, and his motor van P9838, motor jeep PA5711, which is owned by Scenic Railway, but was driven by Christopher True, and motor jeep PB496, which is owned by Neysa Baker-Tyson of Old Road.

Circumstances are that PB496 and P9838 were parked on the western side slightly on the road facing South. The pedestrian was standing next to his motor van, P9838 while PA5711 was travelling north along Wellington Road. When PA5711 reached the vicinity of Flow’s grounds, the vehicle collided with Hodge and the front bumper of P9838, which then caused the rear bumper to collide with the front bumper of PB496.

Mark Hodge was transported to the Joseph N. France (JNF) Hospital by the Emergency Medical Service (EMS), but succumb to his injuries. Officers on the scene recorded measurements, statements and damages. Christopher True was taken into police custody and is assisting with investigations.

Another serious traffic accident, also along Wellington Road, was then reported at about 2:50a.m., this time in the vicinity of the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union. It involved motorcar PB981, which is owned by Carol Curtis of Ottleys, but was driven by Cyndee Anslyn also of Ottleys, and motor jeep P925, which is owned and was driven by Burnette Levine of Canada Estate.

Circumstances are that P925 was travelling North along Wellington Road. PB981 came out of a junction from Bladens and turned South onto Wellington Road when both vehicles collided. Both drivers were transported to the JNF Hospital and were being treated for their injuries.