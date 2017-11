Two shooting incidents in Nevis today – One person dead

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Reports reaching this media house indicate that there were two shooting incidents today, Friday, November 17, 2017.

It was alleged that three masked gunmen fired shots at the bottom of Cotton Ground. Further allegations suggested than no one was injured by the occurrence.

It was also reported that a Craddock Road resident met his demise in Zetlands Village Gingerland after he was hit by gun shots.

Nevispages will update the story as more details become available.