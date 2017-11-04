Tyson says, “Sporting Facilities to be completed across Gingerland with an NRP Win”

Charlestown, Nevis (Friday, November 3, 2017) Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Candidate for St.George’s Parish, Mr. Cory Tyson continues to roll out visionary ideas for Gingerland.

On a recent posting on his popular Face book page, Mr. Tyson laid out his vision and plans for completed sporting facilities across Gingerland.

“The fields at Hanley’s Road, Hardtimes, Zion, Hickman’s and Ball Pasture- the premier facility in St. George’s will all get their needed attention. To assist with this, partnerships with our corporate citizens will be forged so that this burden is not solely on the Nevis Island Administration,” wrote Tyson.

According to the young politician, the fields will be upgraded with seating, restrooms and concession stands. Access to the grounds and parking will also be upgraded.

Tyson concluded, “We (NRP) will couple this with our planned Island-wide Sports Initiatives that will reap tremendous rewards for our island’s sportsmen and women.”