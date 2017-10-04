UK-based International Non-Profit Organization Provides Support to Hurricane Affected Islands

The UK based humanitarian organization Khalsa Aid has helped provide emergency relief to Anguilla and is now focusing their efforts on Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Irma and Maria. They join other international non-profit organizations that have been mobilizing to contribute to the region’s recovery.

“One of the things we did in Anguilla was to fix the boats of some fisherman so that they could go out and fish and provide an income” said Mr. Singh.

Project Coordinator Kanwar Singh paid a visit to the OECS Commission to report on activities and said the Organisation had mobilized efforts in Anguilla with the supply of critical items such as food packs, flash lights and batteries to the most vulnerable and were now heading to Dominica to provide relief.

The Organisation rapidly mobilized efforts after the passage of Hurricane Irma that left unprecedented destruction in Barbuda, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules said the OECS was grateful to Khalsa Aid and for their generosity at a time when all international efforts needed to be ramped up in the face of one of the Caribbean’s worst humanitarian disasters.

“The situation in all islands affected by both Hurricanes remains precarious and while regional bodies are working around the clock to provide critical support, our efforts are greatly enhanced by the work of international development organisations such as Khalsa Aid who can respond to individual and particular demands in certain communities to enhance the quality of relief being provided” said Dr. Jules.

Project Coordinator Kanwar Singh provides a brief overview of Khalsa Aid’s work on the ground.