Under 17’s and under 19’s to have trial match on Thursday

By:Curtis Morton

According to an official release from the Nevis Cricket Association (NCA), the players who have been selected to the under 17 and under 19 trial squads, will face off in their first match, this coming Thursday 22nd June.

The match is scheduled for the ET Willett Park and is slated to commence at 12.00 noon.

The players named are: Jarvani Tyson; Kian Pemberton; Jamie Cornelius; Marcus Dubberry; Carlon Tuckett; Vickram Chanand; Akadianto Willet; Patrice Nisbett; N’Cozie George; Tewan Prentice; Boognarine Sharma; Zario Chumney; Jaden Carmichael; Trishawn Francis; Anderson Amurdon; Tyrese Jeffers; Patricio Stapleton; Javan Barrett; Erleon David; Adiel Persaud; Malik Semper; Darq Brown; Tejarie Clarke; Amarje Amory; Peter Charles; Lionel Mills; Ryan Powell; Rameshwar Somwaru and Jelanie Manners.