The Youth and Sports Department is making yet another attempt to host the finals of the under 21 development league, which has been rained out for two consecutive weekends.

The tournament which is sponsored by Pennyless Auto Parts, saw the two top teams as Central and Easterns.

The Windward team also played some excellent cricket, but just missed out.

The match is now slated for this coming Saturday-1st July at the ET Willet Park, starting at 1.30 pm.