Unity and Tabernacle walkover opponents in Constituency Seven Domino League

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 3, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — When the eighth segment of the second round of the round robin stage of the 22nd edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League competition got underway on Thursday November 2, two teams elected not to travel to meet their opponents.

Tabernacle who had beaten Parsons Domino Club in the first round of the round robin stage of the tournament in Parsons expected to hit them harder at home on Thursday. But as Captain Jason ‘Spoon’ Nisbett and his boys waited at T-Vill’s Hang Out Spot in Tabernacle Village, only one player on the opposing Parsons team showed up. Tabernacle won 13-0.

A similar scenario unfolded at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project where an energised home team and defending champions Unity were also awarded a 13-0 win over Christchurch team that could only raise three players. In the first round Unity had beaten Christchurch in an away game played at Domino House in Mansion.

Two hugely successful revenge games unfolded in a spectacular way on Thursday evening. Sylver’s who had been humiliated 3-13 by Molineux in the first round overturned the tables in the second round and beat their round one conquerors 14-9 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex in Molineux.

Hidden Alley in Lodge Village came alive Thursday evening when heated action at the Bernette Bar saw home team Guinness pummel Small Corner without any mercy for a 14-2 score line. During the first round Small Corner had humiliated Guinness 13-5. Now Small Corner got what they were asking for and had to return to Lemon Hill a disjointed team.

In other games where the showing did not change in terms of results from what had happened in the first round, Saddlers beat Giants 13- 6 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project; Beers beat Mansion Upsetters 13-11 at Domino House in Mansion; and Lodge beat Unstoppable 13-11 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux.

Sponsored by Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, the Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative, Constituency Seven Domino League’s second round of the round robin stage continues with the ninth segment of seven games that will be played on Tuesday November 7 at six venues. All games start at 7:30 pm.

The Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project will host two games, with Lodge meeting Parsons, and Small Corner facing it off with Giants. Tabernacle will be at home to Beers at T-Vill’s Hang Out Spot in Tabernacle Village, while Molineux will entertain Guinness at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux.

Other games will see Saddlers hosting defending champions Unity at Shanty Bar in Saddlers, Unstoppable meeting Christchurch at Bernette Bar in Hidden Alley Lodge Village, and Mansion Upsetters hosting Sylver’s at the Domino House in Mansion.