Unstoppable takes top ‘best of the rest’ honours in Constituency Seven Domino League

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 7, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — A rejuvenated Unstoppable Domino Club, last evening (Wednesday December 6), overcame a spirited challenge to beat Christchurch Domino Club 13-9 for supremacy in the ‘best of the rest’ segment of the 22nd edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League competition.

The two clubs that were not deterred by the heavy downpour experienced last evening met at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, where under the watchful eye of League Organiser Calvin Farrell, went off against each other evenly and at one time it was hard to determine who would be the eventual winner.

Unstoppable drew the first blood by winning the first point. Christchurch levelled almost immediately, and then went on up to lead 2-1, but Unstoppable pulled one back and they levelled at 2-2. Christchurch under Captain Zeyn Pencheon scored two straight points to lead 4-2.

That action by Christchurch did not damped spirits of Unstoppable players under Captain Samuel Wilson as they rallied from behind scoring three straight points to lead 5-4. Christchurch however levelled the game 5-5 but a determined Unstoppable scored a point to lead 6-5.

Sensing danger, Christchurch added two quick double points to lead 9-6. It looked like the game was Christchurch’s for the taking, but Captain Wilson’s boys had other plans for this all important game as they hit back with two quick single points to reduce the deficit to 8-9.

Unstoppable then hit a double point to lead 10-9, a single point that took them to 11-9, and before Christchurch boys could say that their town is also known as Nicola Town, at 10:48 pm Unstoppable unleashed a double point to win 13-9. Temporary scorer Delroy ‘Beard Man’ Liburd, of Unstoppable, momentarily forgot that he had the chalk in his hand as in their celebration he did not immediately update the scores on the board.

With fourteen teams taking part in this year’s competition of the longest running domino league in the Federation, and one that is sponsored by the Area Parliamentary Representative and Prime Minister of the Federation, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Unstoppable Domino Club has rightly finished at the respectable fifth position.

In another equally important game that took place last evening at Bernette Bar in Hidden Alley, Lodge Village, players on the Beers Domino Club team were in no compromising mood as they despatched Saddlers Domino Club of Constituency Number Six with a sound 13-4 beating in the third and fourth place play off. Beers has finished in the third position, and Saddlers in the fourth position.

Winner of the 22nd edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League competition might be determined tonight (Thursday December 7) when defending champion Unity Domino Club meets former champion and hot favourites Lodge Domino Club at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux.

The two giants who are the finalists in this year’s league first met on Tuesday December 5 at the same venue for the first of best three finals, where Lodge who are determined to reclaim the title they lost last year prevailed. It therefore means that if Lodge wins tonight, they will take home the championship trophy, but should Unity win then a third game will come into play.

Going by the ruthlessness Lodge has displayed this season every time it met its arch-rival Unity, the 2017 edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League competition could come to its logical conclusion tonight.

When the two met in the first round of the round-robin stage on Thursday August 24, Lodge beat Unity 13-11. In the second round played on Thursday October 26 Lodge beat them, again, 13-11. When they met on Tuesday December 5, for the first of three finals, Lodge returned the same score banging Unity 13-11.

It is without doubt that if Lodge’s current form is anything to go by, the team has the upper hand. Will the same score line (13-11) come into play tonight? Don’t be told: Tonight’s game is the game that should not be missed by any domino enthusiast in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Action starts at 7:00 pm.