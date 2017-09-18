Update: Adventure of the Seas

Due to the impending passage of tropical storm Maria, the Adventure of the Seas, will arrive on the 18th September to receive cargo for humanitarian efforts only.
The ship will depart Port Zante at noon.
The Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority apologizes for any inconveniences caused.
