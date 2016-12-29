Three prominent US senators have warned that Russia and its president may face sanctions over the country’s alleged interference in last month’s presidential election.
They said the move had cross-party support in the senate.
President-elect Donald Trump has rejected claims of Russian interference.
Outgoing President Barack Obama is expected to announce retaliatory measures as early as Thursday.Read More…..http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38452985
Three prominent US senators have warned that Russia and its president may face sanctions over the country’s alleged interference in last month’s presidential election.