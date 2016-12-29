The three US senators have been touring the Baltic states together

Three prominent US senators have warned that Russia and its president may face sanctions over the country’s alleged interference in last month’s presidential election.

They said the move had cross-party support in the senate.

President-elect Donald Trump has rejected claims of Russian interference.

Outgoing President Barack Obama is expected to announce retaliatory measures as early as Thursday.