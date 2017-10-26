US Government: International Humanitarian Assistance to the Caribbean exceeds US$11 Million

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

· Members of USAID’s Caribbean Hurricanes Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) on Dominica are coordinating with stakeholders to meet the urgent needs of hurricane-affected populations. To ensure the rapid delivery of assistance throughout the island, particularly isolated areas, the DART is working closely with Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GoCD) officials and Joint Task Force-Leeward Islands (JTF-LI), consisting of members from DoD’s Southern Command.

· On September 27, with JTF-LI support and in coordination with humanitarian partners, USAID/OFDA distributed emergency relief items to village councils in the remote locations of Grand Bay and Bagatelle in southern Dominica.

· With an improvement in conditions on the island of St. Martin and in consultation with local officials in Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten, as well as the governments of France and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the DART concluded its humanitarian response in Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten on September 29.3 While DART and JTF-LI staff have departed St. Martin, USAID/OFDA partners are continuing to assist the island’s disaster- affected populations.

· In the aftermath of destructive hurricanes Irma and Maria, USAID/OFDA has led the U.S. Government (USG) international humanitarian response in the Caribbean. To date in September, the USG has provided more than $11 million in humanitarian assistance to Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint-Martin, and Sint Maarten. The DART currently comprises staff in Barbados, Dominica, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

1 USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA)

2 U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

3 The island of St. Martin comprises Saint-Martin, a French overseas collectivity, and Sint Maarten, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

