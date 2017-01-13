Until now, Cubans who reached the US got residency

President Barack Obama has ended the longstanding policy that grants residency to Cubans who arrive in the US without visas.

The 20-year-old policy allows Cuban migrants who reach US soil to become legal permanent residents after a year.

In exchange, Havana has agreed to start accepting Cubans who are turned away or deported from the US.

Many Cubans in the US say Washington is rewarding a regime which has failed to address human rights concerns.