President Barack Obama has ended the longstanding policy that grants residency to Cubans who arrive in the US without visas.
The 20-year-old policy allows Cuban migrants who reach US soil to become legal permanent residents after a year.
In exchange, Havana has agreed to start accepting Cubans who are turned away or deported from the US.
Many Cubans in the US say Washington is rewarding a regime which has failed to address human rights concerns.
