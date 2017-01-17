A Trinidad & Tobago based educator has underscored the importance of a higher education, indicating that it goes way beyond improving one’s own development, but the entire society.

“When we see what is happening in countries of the world, where the people who are not college educated are making certain political decisions, we have to realise that having an educated population is just not the individual, but for the society, so we can all make the right decision,” Deputy Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Campus, Professor Rhoda Reddock said yesterday.Read More..http://antiguaobserver.com/uwi-professor-links-higher-education-with-choosing-good-politicians/