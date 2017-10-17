Village, Conaree, Spurs pick up wins despite rain

Despite inclement weather on the weekend, three teams managed to pick up wins in the National Bank Premier League. Inclement weather affected most of the matches on Saturday, but at least one of the three fixtures went through as planned. Sol Island Auto Supplies Conaree F.C. dismantled Premier League newcomers TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles 4-0. Sunday was not raining as heavily when Winners Circle Newtown United F.C. and Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs played. Spurs walked away with the three points courtesy of a second half penalty shot. Earlier that day Rams Village Superstars defeated Elco Ltd. St. Peters F.C. 2-0 to book their first win. Two matches on the weekend were postponed due to the rain. On Saturday the match between Fast Cash Saddlers United and St. Thomas/Trinity United was abandoned in the 17th minute as the rain got worse coupled with lightning and thunder. Flow 4G Cayon Rockets and S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s F.C. was postponed.

In the Conaree match goal scorers were Tristan Samuel in the 35th minute, Glenroy Samuel in the 42nd minute, Jean Gardy Petit Friere in the 48th minute and Tijani Fahie in the 73rd minute. Conaree’s coach Lester Morris, despite being happy with his team’s win said they should have scored more goals. “We still have miles to go because we are still lacking the finishing. Getting in front of goal, creating the opportunity but we are squandering numerous of chances,” Coach Morris said.

Despite acknowledging that his team faced a weaker opponent, Coach Morris was quick to point out that they did not take Dieppe Bay lightly. “I think one of the thing was the decision making. I think most of the time we had some poor decisions in the final third,” he explained.

Meanwhile, for Coach Shavon Douglas of Dieppe Bay, his team was not able to maintain their composure, hence the result. “We weren’t able to maintain the organization and composure and so in the end a better prepared and organized team took advantage of our weakness,” Coach Douglas said. Life in the premier league is a bit challenging for the newly promoted Eagles, but Coach Douglas believes they will find their gear midway into the first round. “I think by the middle of the first round, we should be a little bit better adapted and better adjusted. The quality of the team is there but again it’s the transition from first division to premier (division). One of the thing is the speed of the game and intensity so we certainly have to increase our intensity and tempo so that we can better adjust,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hobson Enterprise Garden Hotspurs have registered two wins so far this football season against two of the big hitters in the National Bank Premier League. Their latest win came Sunday night at the Warner Park after edging Winners Circle Newtown United F.C. 1-0. After both teams failed to score in the first half, Spurs came out of the half determined to score and put Newtown under immense pressure. The pressing paid off, with Newtown giving up a penalty which was converted by Tahir Hanley in the 51st minute. Spurs Coach St. Clair Morris was indeed elated with not only winning this match, but registering two wins against two big teams in the league so early in the season. The other big team was Rams Village Superstars that they dispatched 2-1 two weeks ago.

For Coach Morris, the immediate aim for his team is win the Carnival Cup, the first knockout competition for the season, which is slated for December. “One of our goals is to win the Carnival Cup and we have to start from here,” Coach Morris said. “We have two wins now and a draw which is good. So from there, it’s a stepping stone.”

Coach Anthony Nets Isaac of Newtown, felt his team was too flat in the second half, which cost them the game. “The only adjustment we need to make is one the offense…we had two, three clear chances in the first half, which we didn’t put away,” Isaac said.

In the night’s earlier match, Rams Village Superstars recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Elco Ltd. St. Peters F.C. Both goals came in the second half with Kimaree Rogers scoring in the 57th minute and Dahjal Kelly in the 72nd minute. The National Bank Premier League continues Tuesday with rescheduled matches from Saturday due to inclement weather.