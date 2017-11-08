Vinceroy “Vince” Nelson Excels In College Soccer

Twenty-One year old Vinceroy Nelson, also known as “Vince,” is making a name for himself on the soccer field at Kean University in New Jersey, USA.

Nelson is the much talked about College Freshman who earned the New Jersey Athletic Conference “Rookie of the Year” Award, having racked up 17 points on eight goals and one assist, including two game winners.

In making his rounds, Vince has also made history at the University he currently calls home. He is the 5th player in the program’s history to take home the prestigious award and the first since Rivelino Vieira earned the accolade in 1997.

Vinceroy Nelson hails from Lodge Project in St. Kitts. He attended the Cayon High School and passed 9 CXC subjects.

At approximately 5’ 9, 165 pounds, Vince is an effective and very focused Midfielder/Forward.

He has played for the Cayon Football Team and has also represented the Federation in various tournaments including U13, U15, U17, U20. Vince also captained the Under 17 and Under 20 teams and was a member of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Team.

In 2011, Vinceroy was selected by John Barnes (Liverpool and England) to travel to Trinidad and Tobago to train with Sunderland Coach as part of the Digicel Kickstart Academy.

Vinceroy is currently studying Computer Science at Kean University.

Nelson is proud to be making his mark on the college stage and vows to continue with diligence to attain success both academically and in the world of sports.