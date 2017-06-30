Visiting American couple says Nevis is magical

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 29, 2017) — A couple from the United States of America, visiting Nevis for the first time, say they are captivated by the island and its people, would revisit and they would recommend it to anyone.

Tim from Washington DC and Katy from Rhode Island left Nevis on June 29, 2017, after a six-day visit. They were guests at the Four Seasons Resort. The couple says they discovered Nevis through friends who recommended the destination.

The Department of Information met them while on a tour at the Botanic Gardens on June 27, 2017, and they consented to speak of their experience on the island.

Tim noted that although he has a few favorites, the Nevis Peak topped the list.

“I have to say that my favorite part of the island is actually just looking up at Mount Nevis and seeing it shrouded it’s absolutely magnificent… I would absolutely come back to Nevis. It is absolutely gorgeous and I would recommend it to all my friends. This is a gorgeous place.

“We had dinner and we had some butter conch which I hadn’t had in years. It was absolutely delicious. So I would say, I like basically the seafood and the fish was wonderful. Outside of the topography of the island, all the food, all the drink has been wonderful and the people have actually been wonderful too. Everyone has been very generous and very friendly. It’s very easy to get around,” he said.

Tim stated that they had been posting photographs of Nevis on Facebook and the response from their friends has been overwhelming and have all expressed interest in visiting the island.

An excited Katy echoed similar sentiments of her boyfriend and described her visit as an incredible and spectacular experience.

“Everything has been magical. This is the most beautiful place that I have ever been in my whole life. I would highly recommend it.