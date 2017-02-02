ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Windward Islands Volcanoes further complicated their route to the semi-finals of the Regional Super50 when they crashed to their third loss of the tournament with a four-wicket defeat to Kent Spitfires on Tuesday night.

Sent in at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Volcanoes did well to recover from 91 for five in the 27th over to reach 241 for five off their 50 overs, in an innings marked by two rain interruptions.

This recovery was due to Sunil Ambris who top-scored with 50 – his third half-century in four outings in the competition – and in-form all-rounder Kyle Mayers who made a vital unbeaten 37.

Andre Fletcher chipped in with 33, Captain Liam Sebastien got 32 while former West Indies captain Darren Sammy stroked a breezy 22.

Fast bowler Calum Haggett finished with four for 59 while left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum weighed in with three for 42.

Under lights, Kent then produced a steady performance to comfortably overhaul their target with 23 balls remaining.

Summarized scores:

VOLCANOES 241 for nine off 50 overs (Sunil Ambris 50, Kyle Mayers 37 not out, Andre Fletcher 33, Liam Sebastian 32; Calum Haggett 4-59, Imran Qayyum 3-42)

SPITFIRES 242 for six off 46.1 overs (Sam Northeast 49, Adam Ball 40, Adam Rouse 36 not out, Sean Dickson 36; Shane Shillingford 2-36, Kavem Hodge 2-41)