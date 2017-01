BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 41 runs, in the day/night sixth game of the Regional Super50 at Kensington Oval here Thursday.

Summarized Scores:

SCORPIONS 249 for eight off 50 overs (Chadwick Walton 82, Devon Thomas 56 not out, Jermaine Blackwood 42; Steven Jacobs 2-27, Leslie Reifer 2-41, Veerasammy Permaul 2-48)

JAGUARS 208 off 44 overs (Shiv Chanderpaul 101, Anthony Bramble 29, Raymon Reifer 25; Jerome Taylor 5-40, Reynard Leveridge 3-38)