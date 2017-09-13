WAPA Halts All Hurricane Restoration Work Territory-Wide Following Death of Lineman on Tuesday

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority confirmed on Tuesday night that one of its linemen died today, while working in the Sugar Estate area as part of a hurricane restoration crew. W.A.P.A. Executive Director, Julio Rhymer, ordered an immediate halt of hurricane restoration work slated for Wednesday territory-wide, in honor of the lineman and his family.Read More…http://viconsortium.com/featured/wapa-lineman-dies/
Trending
