Washie Clipped Verchilds in Nail Biting Finals

Washington Archibald High School was crowned National Bank under 14 Male Champions on Thursday 7th, December, 2017 at Warner Park.

Elandre Richards and Jabez Dorsett’s goals were enough to secure the Championship over a very resilient and technically gifted Verchilds High School. The lone goal for VHS was scored by Caaja Burnham. The Washie Wildcats turned sorrow into joy having lost tragically former students and footballers Kadeem Dunrod and Timothy Francis. The match was dedicated to their memories.

In the 3rd and 4th place match up, Saddlers Secondary came from behind to defeat Basseterre High 2-1. SSS goals came from Kemone Richards and EJ Marshall while Jakeem Morton scored the lone goal for BHS.

Upcoming matches:

Friday 8th December – Primary Schools Football – 3rd/4th place match St. Pauls Primary vs Deane Glasford Primary at 3:30pm and the Finals, Tucker Clarke Primary vs Seventh Day Adventist at 4:30pm.

Admission: Primary School children $1.00 and over 12 years $2.00

The general public is kindly asked to fill the Warner Park Football Stadium to witness top class grassroots football.