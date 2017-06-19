West Indies unchanged for first two India ODIs

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named the Windies 13-man squad for first and second matches of the One-Day International Series against India.

The series will be referred to as the: Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017.

The first and second matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval on Friday, June 23 and Sunday, June 25. First ball 9am (8am Jamaica Time).

FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)

Jason Holder (captain) Devendra Bishoo Jonathan Carter Roston Chase Miguel Cummins Shai Hope Alzarri Joseph Evin Lewis Jason Mohammed Ashley Nurse Kieran Powell Rovman Powell Kesrick Williams

NOTE: Shannon Gabriel is unavailable for selection due to injury. He will continue his rehabilitation in Trinidad.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Friday, June 23: 1st ODI of Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017 – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Sunday, June 25: 2nd ODI of Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017 – Queen’s Park Oval

Friday, June 30: 3rd ODI of Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017 – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

Sunday, July 2: 4th ODI of Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Thursday, July 6: 5th ODI of Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017 – Sabina Park, Jamaica