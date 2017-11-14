What are we feeding our youth, asks Senator Akilah Byron-Nesbitt

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 14, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Deputy Speaker of the National House of Assembly, Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett is asking the one question many people are afraid to ask: What are we feeding our youth?

A wife, mother and a professional who cuts out a figure of the picture-perfect role model for our young girls, the Hon Byron-Nisbett is not talking about food that is served on the dining tables in our homes or even in restaurants.

“At these tender ages they are eager to learn, eager to be fed positive reinforcement and eager to be taught about the greatness that is within them,” points out Senator Byron-Nisbett.

She poses: “What are we feeding them? Are we feeding them the words and knowledge that will help them grow into leaders in the fields that they have chosen? Are we feeding them a sense of belonging and respect that would in turn create a healthy respectful community which would continue to nourish their minds and souls?”

Not one known to beat about the bush, Senator Byron-Nisbett says that all have a part to play when it comes to the feeding she is talking about. She is of the firm belief that no longer should anyone hide behind the excuse that it is the parents’ job or the school’s job.

“We must all contribute positively to developing these eager minds, remembering that they are not only our future but they are also our present,” she reminds, as she continues to be a source of inspiration, motivation and knowledge for our young people.

It is not hard as many would want to imagine as they shirk their responsibility, and the Senator challenges everyone by noting that it could be as simple as making the young say ‘good morning’ or ‘good afternoon’ when they pass you on the street.

The Senator is imploring all of us to show respect, as in so doing we gain respect! She challenges all people of goodwill to practise some level of community knowledge exchange, like sharing your experiences and even the history of your community with these young impressionable minds.

“If we all do our part to develop positive leaders of tomorrow, we would see the fruits of our investment in the success stories of each young leader of our country as a whole,” advises Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett. “Imagine the possibilities that can be unleashed if we feed them positive seeds, respectful seeds, loving seeds!”

She concludes with this thought-provoking question: “What will you feed these young minds?”