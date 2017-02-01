Windiescricket.com

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has made another strategic appointment to its Executive team. This time it is the appointment of Verlyn Faustin as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Faustin, who is the current Corporate Secretary, will be responsible for the day to day operations of the business, ensuring the organization has the proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures. She will also lead the charge to put people systems in place to effectively grow the organization and to ensure its financial strength and operational efficiency.

Faustin’s appointment comes at an interesting time in the WICB as the organisation embraces management and operational changes aimed at making the organisation more effective on and off the field. The appointment falls within the time frame that the technical team has been boosted with the appointments of Jimmy Adams and Stuart Law as Director of Cricket and Men’s Head Coach; and Johnny Grave as CEO.

Faustin, an attorney by training has been with the WICB for the last five years and has served as a key member of the Executive team. She retains the role of Corporate Secretary.

President. Dave Cameron, welcomes the appointment. “Verlyn’s previous work is of quality standard, and I have no doubt she will continue along that path. We look forward to her valuable contributions.”

Faustin’s appointment became effective January 1, 2017.