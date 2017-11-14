WICB President Set to Visit Nevis

By:Curtis Morton

It has been confirmed that the President of the West Indies Cricket board, Mr. Dave Cameron will visit Nevis at the end of November.

This was revealed by local Cricket chief and WICB director, Mr. Denrick Liburd, on Monday.

Liburd noted that a previous visit by the President was slated for some time in September but that had to be aborted, due to the passage of Hurricane Irma.

He stated that each quarter, the WICB board of directors meet in different territories and so that September meeting was eventually held in Trinidad.

The December meeting was previously scheduled for Trinidad and so now it would be an exchange of sorts, as the meeting will now be held in Nevis.

However, apart from the official meeting of the board, the President will host a town hall meeting on the evening of Thursday 30th November, at the St. Paul’s Anglican conference room, starting at 7.30 pm.

The general public is cordially invited so that they can air their views and ask relevant questions pertaining to West Indies cricket.