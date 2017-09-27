WICB President Still Set To Visit Nevis

President of the Nevis Cricket Association, Mr. Denrick Liburd, revealed earlier this week that the previously planned visit by the President of the West Indies cricket Board, Mr. Dave Cameron, was postponed rather than cancelled, due to the passage of hurricane Maria.

The WICB was set to host a meeting in Nevis and President Cameron would have used the opportunity to interact with the Nevisian Cricket loving public.

The WICB meeting will now be held in Trinidad this weekend but Liburd is promising that the WICB chief is still committed to coming to Nevis, before year end.

The information of an exact date and time will be relayed, once confirmed.