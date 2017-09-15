WICB President to Visit Nevis

By:Curtis Morton

President of the West Indies Cricket Board, Mr. Dave Cameron, is set to visit Nevis shortly.

According to information received from President of the Nevis Cricket Association, Mr. Denrick Liburd, Mr. Cameron will be the featured speaker at a town hall meeting, which will be held on Thursday evening-21st September, at the St. Paul’s Anglican conference room.

More details on the public session will be forthcoming, but it is understood that after an initial presentation by the president, as to the current state of Windies cricket, he will accept questions from the audience.