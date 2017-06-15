Willett Bestowed With MBE

By:Curtis Morton

Elquemedo Tonito Willett, the first man from Nevis and the Leeward Islands, to make it into the West Indies senior Cricket team, was on Wednesday 14th June, bestowed with the signal honour of MBE (member of the most excellent order of the British Empire).

The prestigious award was presented by Governor General of St.Kitts-Nevis, His Excellency Sir S. W Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, at his official residence.

One other individual, Ms. Vanta Archibald, also received MBE honours, while six other deserving individuals, received other special awards.

Willett’s impressive profile was read by Mrs. Sherise Dolphin-Gumbs who indicated that he played five test matches all told, with best bowling figures of 3 for 33.

Later he was further lauded by Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Shawn Richards, who delivered the feature address at the function.

Willett was accompanied by his elegantly attired wife, Sandra.