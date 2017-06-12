Willett to Receive Signal Honor

By:Curtis Morton

The man who is renowned for opening the doors to the West Indies cricket team, for other great cricketing heroes to get through, is set be honored this week.

Elquemedo Tonito Willett, the former Nevis, Leeward Islands, Combined Islands and West Indies left arm leg spinner, is among eight exceptional nationals of St.Kitts and Nevis, who are due to be conferred with special awards, by the Governor General of the federation, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, on Wednesday 14th June, 2017.

The prestigious ceremony will be held at Government house in St.Kitts, starting at 10 am.

Born on the May 1st 1953, Willett made his test debut on the 9th March 1973, to become not only the first Nevisian but significantly the first Leeward islander, to make the West Indies senior team.

His short lived Test career spanned only five matches, as shortly thereafter, the West Indies team invested in the fearsome four pronged pace attack that was so successful during that era.

He picked up 11 wickets for a total of 482 runs at an average 43.81 with his best bowling figures, 3 for 33.

Willett later became a successful local coach, helping the Charlestown Primary School to win at primary school Cricket; Football and Athletics, for many seasons, before his retirement.

His legacy lives on as his nephew, Stuart Williams, also represented the West Indies team and has done stints as an Asst coach for various Windies’ teams; his two sons, Tonitto and Akito have played at the regional level and Tonitto ha played for West Indies B team; Senaldo Willett, one of his two daughters, has represented the Leeward Islands female team for the past two seasons and now his grandson, Akadianto Willett is making waves in the ongoing under 21 tournament in Nevis, as a steady medium pace bowler.

A smiling Elquemedo Willett stated on Sunday 5th June, that he is indeed pleased to have been selected to be honored. He thanked all who made the award possible.