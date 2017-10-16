Windies A Win Big Versus Sri Lanka A

By:Curtis Morton

The West Indies A team inflicted an emphatic innings defeat over their Sri Lanka counterparts on Saturday.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Windies A team declared their innings at their overnight score of 364 for 8, which was achieved at the end of day two.

The Sri Lankan A team was then bowled out for a mere 212 runs.

The home team duly sent the visitors into bat for a second time and home boy Damion Jacobs, impressed his local Jamaican crowd, by spinning webs around the batsmen, to end with the impressive figures of 15 overs 6 maidens 27 runs, 6 wickets.

Sri Lanka A, this time around, could only manage 139 all out, falling short of making the Windies A team bat again, by all of 13 runs.

Summarized scores: Windies A -364 for 8 declared: Sunil Ambris 106; Vishual Singh 81; John Campbell 56; Rahkeem Cornwall 36

Sri Lanka A 212 all out: DHANANJAYA DE SILVA 104

Keon Joseph 3 for 33; Rahkeem Cornwall 3 for 69; Damion Jacobs 2 for 33; Sheldon Cottrell 2 for 41

Sri Lanka A 139 all out: SANDUN WEERAKKODY 56; RON CHANDRAGUPTA 27

Damion Jacobs 6 for 27; Rahkeem Cornwall 3 for 53

Windies A won by an innings and 13 runs.