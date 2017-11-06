Windies Announce Test Squad for Tour of New Zealand

Windiescricket.com

JOHN’S, Antigua– The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 15-member Windies squad for the two-Test series on the Tour of New Zealand, starting later this month.

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice-Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

Team Management Unit

Stuart Law (Head Coach)

Joel Garner (Team Operations Manager)

Roddy Estwick (Assistant Coach)

Toby Radford (Assistant Coach)

Ryan Maron (Assistant Coach)

C.J. Clark (Physiotherapist)

Ronald Rogers (Strength & Fitness Coordinator)

Jeffrey Gay (Massage Therapist)

Dexter Augustus (Video Data Analyst)

Philip Spooner (Media Relations Manager)

Ambris has replaced Kyle Hope in the only change to the squad that earned a 1-0 series victory in Zimbabwe.

The team will have a training camp until November 21 in Brisbane, Australia, before flying across the Trans-Tasman channel to New Zealand.