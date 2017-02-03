The West Indies under 19 team had cause to celebrate on Thursday evening, as they won their first game of the WICB super 50 series, versus the Kent Spitfires.

West Indies under 19’s batted first and scored a paltry 155 in their 50 overs:

The Kent Spitfires in response, were bowled out for 127 in 34.5 overs.

Summarized scores: West Indies under 19’s 155

Kent Spitfires: 127 all out in 34.5overs: Northweast 37

Yadram 3 wickets; Bishop 3

West Indies under 19’s won by 28 runs

