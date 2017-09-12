Windies Women Get Ready For Camp

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – As Windies Women look to defend their World Twenty20 title in the region next year (November 2 – 25), Cricket West Indies will be setting up a new management support structure for the Team. This will be in place before Sri Lanka comes to the region on Thursday, October 5.

The process will start with the search for a new head coach and an interim management team will be in place for the short term. The interim team will consist of Henderson Springer (head coach); Gus Logie (assistant coach); Ariane Mangar (Physiotherapist)l Shayne Cooper (Sport and Conditioning Trainer) and Gary Belle (Analyst).

An 18-member squad will gather for a camp from September 25 to October 4 from which the final 13 will be selected for the three ODIs, three T20 series, scheduled for Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua.

CWI wishes to thank the previous management team for their time and contribution.