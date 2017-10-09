Windies Women’s Squad for IWC Matches against Sri Lanka Women

JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced a 13-member Windies Women’s squad on Saturday, for the three ICC Women’s Championship One-day Internationals against Sri Lanka Women on October 11, 13 and 15 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad:

SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (Captain)

Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain)

Merissa Aguilleira

Reniece Boyce

Shamilia Connell

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Kyshona Knight

Kycia Knight

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Akeira Peters

Shakera Selman

Team Management Unit

Hendy Springer (Head Coach)

Eugena Gregg (Team Operations Manager)

Gus Logie (Assistant Coach)

Ariane Mangar (Physiotherapist)

Shayne Cooper (Fitness Trainer)

Olivia Rose Esperance (Performance Advisor)

Gary Belle (Video Data Analyst)

Commenting on the squad, Courtney Browne, chairman of the CWI selection panel, said: “The final squad as we mentioned previously, would have been based on a strong work ethic during the training camp that was held over the last couple of weeks.

“Focus was also placed on selecting a balanced squad, noting that some of our key players are all-rounders. We have maintained a core group of players that have performed before for the team, along with a few young players and we must now allow the coaching staff to drive performance.”

Browne said: “We expect to see more of an overall team approach to the different facets of the game and to see more players taking responsibility for team performance, thus realizing more of a team effort in winning matches.”

The three ODIs will form part of the new round of matches in the ICC Women’s Championship which will be contested between the leading eight women’s teams in the World – the Windies and the Sri Lankans, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and recently-crowned World champions England from now until March 2020.

Following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s Championship, the top three ranked teams plus the hosts (New Zealand) automatically qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021. The remaining four teams will have a second chance to qualify through the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 qualifier.