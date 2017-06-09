Winfes Drag Race Event Attracts Huge Crowd

By:Curtis Morton
There was a huge crowd present at the St. James’ raceway on Sunday 4th June, as the Win Fes committee, hosted its annual Drag racing event.
The popular sport has been on virtual pause for some months now, as renovative work was carried out at the facility.
However, for the Win Fes event, the Drag racing fans showed up in huge numbers.
The local fan base was also complemented by a boat load of individuals who sailed in from nearby Montserrat.
At the end of the event, the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams presented trophies to the top performers as follows:
Top winners:
14 seconds—Dylan Smithen-Nevis
13 seconds-Samuel Matthew-Nevis
12 seconds Tamra Wade-Montserrat
11 seconds-Andy Maloney-St. Kitts
10 seconds-Keith Barzey-Montserrat
Open-Mohan Harriar-Nevis
2nd place winners
14 seconds-Annelise Leibbrandt
13 seconds-Adam Sam-Nevis
12 seconds-Mackie Jeffers-Nevis
11 seconds-Raynaldo Chiverton-Nevis
10 seconds-Livingstone Manners-Nevis
Open (Blackbird)-Clifford Parry-Nevis