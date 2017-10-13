Winides A Still Batting At the End of Day Two

The Windies A team was still at the crease, having batted all of two days in the first unofficial ‘test’ match of the series versus the Sri Lanka A team.

At the end of day two, the Windies A team was on 364 for 8. West Indies senior team hopeful, Sunil Ambris, completed an attractive ton and Vishaul Singh who has already represented the senior team, got to a fine 81, before he was trapped in front by Fernando.

Summarized scores: Windies A -364 for 8: Sunil Ambris 106; Vishual Singh 81; John Campbell 56; Rahkeem Cornwall 36

Pushpakumara 3 for 104; Karunaratne 2 for 61