Winners of Fruit Cake Competition Announced

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-The Agriculture Department has revealed the winners of the annual fruit cake competition that is normally hosted during the Culturama festivities.

Making the grand announcement, was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Eric Evelyn, who noted that there were fewer competitors this year and hence fewer cakes were on show, for the judges to view and sample.

However, he extended heartfelt congratulations to those persons who participated.

There were only two categories contested this year: Plain cake and cheese cake.

The top placers were as follows:

Plain cake category

1st place-Denys Hoyt-pineapple/coconut cake

2nd place-Erjay Paulius-plain mango cake

3rd place-Crystal Henville with a mango pound cake

Cheese cake category

1st place-Hazel Chapman-mango cheese cake

2nd place-Denys Hoyt-pinocolada cheese cake

The winners received trophies and quite a number of packs of flour.