Winston Benjamin appointed as Head Coach

The Leeward Islands Cricket Development Company announces the appointment of Mr. Winston Benjamin as Head Coach of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes Cricket franchise.

Mr. Benjamin, a former West Indies fast bowler who debut for the West Indies against India in 1987-88, was one of two candidates interviewed for the post.

In his career for the West Indies, Mr. Benjamin played a total of twenty one (21) tests and eighty five (85) one day internationals capturing 61 and 100 wickets at averages of 27.01 and 30.79 respectively.

Mr. Benjamin, who is a certified level three (3) coach has been involved in coaching for in excess of twenty years. During this period, he has contributed to the development of players at the grass root, school, community, national, sub regional and international levels.

His most recent assignments are as Coach of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes under 17 team and the under 19 team where he is currently performing duties.

Over his coaching career, Mr. Benjamin also performed duties with age group and senior national teams of Antigua and Barbuda, the Leeward Islands senior team, and as consultant for the Bermuda National Team and for the West Indies team. He has also been credited with the development individual players including the current West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

Mr. Benjamin will take up his assignment from September 01, 2017 and in his role as Head Coach he will be tasked with the responsibility of developing Leeward Island Cricket to an elite level.

The Board congratulates Mr. Benjamin on his appointment and wishes him every success in his new role as Head Coach of the franchise.