Youthful Athlete Lauded At Graduation

By:Curtis Morton

Youthful athlete on Nevis, Tiana Liburd, was very much lauded at the graduation ceremony of her grade six class, at the St. James’ Primary school.

The graduation exercise was held at the Eden Browne Church in Butlers, on Wednesday 5th July.

She performed creditably in her test of standards recently but was more significantly rewarded for her superlative athletic prowess for the year.

Despite being the Primary school with the lowest student roll, Tiana performed so well at the last Interprimary event, that she was adjudged Victrix Ludorum.

She was also the top athlete at her school’s annual sports day.

For her efforts, she received the following awards:

School’s outstanding athletics award; Shefton Daniel award; Rosalyn Warner award; Janeisha Daniel award; most improved in science (Hon. Alexis Jeffers award); excellent work in comprehension (Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams award); consistency and reliability award-First Baptist church award; significant strides award-St. James’ Anglican church; St. James’ Primary school award; an anonymous donor award and the flow award.

During the recently held Queen’s baton relay exchanges, Tiana was the youngest athlete in the Nevisian contingent.