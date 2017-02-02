By:Curtis Morton
It was initially billed to be a thriller and the two teams featuring in the local Football league on Wednesday 1st February, did not disappoint the sizeable crowd on hand.
Hard Times came up against the energetic Youths of the Future and from start to finish, both teams provided some top class entertainment.
Hard Times scored first, complements of a super goal from the boot of the speedy Sean Hanley.
However, later in the first half, one of the Hard Times defenders brought down one of the strikers for the Youths’ team, in the box and the referee duly awarded a penalty, which was converted without too much bother.
Thereafter, the game intensified and by the final whistle, it was the Youths who were celebrating with the final score line:
Youths of the Future 3 Hard times 2