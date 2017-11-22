Youths of the Future Take Down Hard Times

By:Curtis Morton

The 2017/2018 Football season, commenced on Sunday 19th November, at the ET Willett Park.

There was no official opening ceremony but game one attracted a fair sized crowd.

The Youths of the future, engaged the Hard Times team in the season opener.

Interestingly, the Youths goalie of last year, Zakeese Smith, was placed on the forward lines, while the more senior statesman, Shango took care of goal, in classic fashion, much to the delight of the crowd.

Additionally, the experienced Sheldon ‘Dapper’ Lawrence was also in the defensive line up for the Youths.

Early in the first half, a defensive blunder by the Hard times team, saw Zakeese Smith pouncing on a loose ball and pounding it home.

Towards the end of the half, another blunder inside the box by the Hard Times team, resulted in a penalty, which was smartly struck home by Smith.

Half time score was 2 goals to nil, in favour of the Youths.

The Youths made further inroads in the second half, with yet another goal, making it 3 goals to nil.

Later in the half, Hard Times managed to score a consolation goal of their own, making it a score line of 3 goals to 1, by the final whistle.

In related news, the second scheduled game for Tuesday 21st November, was not played, as defending champions Highlights Int failed to show up with enough players.