NRP calls on Federal Government to aid Nationals in devastated neighboring Islands.

Mr. Hensley Daniel of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) has called upon the Federal Government of St.Kitts and Nevis to offer immediate assistance to nationals of St.Kitts-Nevis living in St. Maarten, St. Martin, Anguilla, US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

This call was first made on the popular radio show ‘Tell Me’ on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Mr. Daniel said his party the NRP, has taken the position that help ‘Must’ be extended to our nationals living in these devastated islands to bring some measure of comfort.

When contacted by this media house, Mr. Daniel indicated that the pictures and videos that are circulating have shaken him, the party leader, Honourable Joseph Parry, and other members of the NRP to their collective core.

According to Daniel, “We recognize that many persons are homeless, without jobs, without food and essential resources. Children are out of school and may be for a long time”. He continued that the NRP recognizes that the resources of the authorities in the affected islands would be stretched beyond limits, based on the magnitude of this disaster.

According to Mr. Daniel, the Plan of the NRP is as follows:

To urge the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) to immediately after the passage of Hurricane Jose to, initiate a program to bring home nationals of St.Kitts and Nevis from all of devastated neighboring islands. Call on the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of the various political parties and relevant stake holders to ensure bipartisan support for this initiative. Use SIDF funds to charter planes and boats to bring persons home. Many of the persons may have friends and family who will provide accommodations. For those who do not, use the various Community Centers island wide to house persons. Engage the private sector to be part of the initiative. Children will be allowed to enroll in schools.

Mr. Daniel was further quoted as saying, “Our people need our help now. We cannot turn our backs on them. We should provide all assistance to help them come home to St.Kitts and Nevis until the situation in these islands return to some sense of normalcy. Thereafter, persons would have the option to stay in St.Kitts and Nevis or to return”.

This media house has ascertained that the NRP is the first political party in the federation to make this humanitarian call.