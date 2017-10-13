The way I see it, bad days come every now and then to help to make us stronger and it depends on the way we deal with such situations when they arrive, that will determine our true character and inner strength.

I am further convinced that the devil and his imps (remember he has one third of the angels from heaven who came down here with him), are out every day, just to make mischief and they are bent on our ultimate destruction, with the stated purpose of getting us to share in their final punishment of eternal hell fire, which was really designated solely for them.

Have you ever had the experience of just putting down an item somewhere in the house and all of a sudden you just cannot find it? I am convinced that those evil imps are there just moving it out of your way, in an attempt to frustrate you!

Have you ever placed an item, especially one that is fragile, in what you consider a safe place and all of a sudden it just falls and break into pieces? Is it only me or you know what I am talking about?

I am convinced that in those situations, those fellas (I think some are gals too), are there just creating mischief.

Sometimes in response, I say quite loudly: ‘Satan you can’t win. I know this in Jesus’ name!’

And so, Monday of this week was a really frustrating day for me.

My phone refused to charge and went absolutely dead.

Now when I was growing up in my early years, we did not even have a house phone. Many overseas calls were made and received at the Gingerland Police Station. Do I have a witness?

A relative may call from overseas and a kind Police officer would come to your home and tell you that the person was going to call back at a certain time and you left what you were doing and got to the station to wait patiently for that call.

Well I newa!

Nowadays, the smallest of children have cell phones and know how to ‘navigate’ those gadgets much better than we the older ones!

So, all of a sudden, a cell phone has become a necessity in this fast paced world and people stay in instant contact with each other, business transactions are conducted and so many good things (and sad to day bad things too), can be accomplished by using a cell phone.

So when my phone went dead, I almost died.

I did not even know that there were so many guys in Charlestown who could fix phones and so I visited four places that were recommended.

I was informed that the charger port was too badly damaged to be repaired and discovered to my dismay that nowhere in Nevis sold such charger ports.

I eventually had to settle with one guy who promised that he will order the part and set me up within a week and a half and two weeks.

Well, you can well imagine that this is the longest week and a half to two weeks that I have lived so far…….

You know how many persons have since told me that they have been trying to contact me? Some were even wondering if something was wrong with me.

Well, I am happy to report that, thank God, I am very much alive and in a fair measure of health. Just that I am without my main communication link—my cell phone.

In the interim, I was forced to buy a much cheaper phone at Fanny’s, which has at least assisted me in making and receiving phone calls-but no WhatsApp and all such sophistication.

But guess what? I thank God for the experience. It has taught me some level of patience and it has brought me back to the stark reality that one day such devices may not be available or even necessary.

You know how many persons almost went crazy when in the aftermath of the recent storms when they could not make contact with their loved ones, even though they had phones that were working?

Now to close this week, I woke up realizing that today is Friday the 13th of October and I remember well that we have a lot of superstitious persons, right here in Nevis, who will be restricted in their going outs and coming ins, simply because, it is referred to as ‘Black Friday’ .

Some persons will refuse to travel by boat or airplane—or even by car. Some may excuse themselves from work and don’t even come out the house for the day!

According to an American Journal of Psychiatry article published in 2002 and written by Simo Nyh on the relationship between traffic deaths and superstition on Friday the thirteenth, the day may be a dangerous day for women, largely because of anxiety from superstition.

Interestingly, this year is the first time since 1984 that the three unlucky dates are spaced exactly 13 weeks apart.

This amazing coincidence won’t happen again till 2040, according to University of Delaware professor of Math Tom Fernsler.

My further research tells me: “The fear and superstition over Friday 13th traces its roots back to the days of Christ’s disciples of which one named Judas Iscariot became the traitor and betrayer of the Lord Jesus Christ. He committed suicide as a result of that betrayal; he lost out on his position as one of the twelve Disciples of Christ and foundation in the kingdom of Christ. Replaced by the Apostle Paul he therefore became the odd one out, the 13th disciple of Christ. Since Christ died on Good Friday, the cause of his death by Judas the 13th disciple, that form of superstition turned into some kind of church paganistic belief and tradition seeing Judas as a representative of the devil Satan who plotted to kill the Messiah.

Over time Friday the thirteenth came to be known as Black Friday or unlucky.”

The good news is though that my bible tells me that we need NOT to have fear over such nonsense and we can go about our normal daily activities with a song in our hearts—in Jesus name!

‘1 Timothy 4:6-7 If you point these things out to the brothers and sisters, you will be a good minister of Christ Jesus, nourished on the truths of the faith and of the good teaching that you have followed. 7 Have nothing to do with godless myths and old wives’ tales; rather, train yourself to be godly.

Proverbs 3:5-7 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. Be not wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord, and turn away from evil.’

So, in spite of everything we can still have a great week and thank God nonetheless. Whatever, your trial for the week has been, it too will come to pass and you can be better for the experience—depending on how you handle it.

That’s the way I see it. How do you see it?