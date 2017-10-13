In Manchester on Day Two, Tuesday 10 October, agents were hosted at Hotel Football, at the unique venue of the Old Trafford Stadium with agents representing Elegant Resorts, Lusso, Trailfinders and Prestbury Travel amongst others. At the two educational networking evenings, agents were presented with the unique selling tools of the islands and participating partner information via a joint St. Kitts and Nevis presentation given by CEO Racquel Brown and CEO Greg Phillip. The agent events also marked the launch of the St. Kitts New Website and Specialist Training Programme announced during the presentation. The fun and engaging element to both events was provided by Andrew Hillier of Clear Marketing, who devised a series of quiz games to reinforce the key selling points. Winning agents were awarded top prizes including a 7-night holiday for two with YU lounge passes and a place on a Destination FAM trip as well as gift bags generously sponsored by participating partners.